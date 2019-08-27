TODAY'S PAPER
'Long Island Medium' new season premiere date announced, LI show set

Theresa Caputo at her home in Hicksville in

Theresa Caputo at her home in Hicksville in 2014. Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman

By Newsday Staff
TLC's "Long Island Medium" will return for a new season on Oct. 18 at 9 p.m., the channel announced Monday.

This season, Theresa Caputo will do readings with a new group of celebrities, including Tatum O’Neal, Wayne Brady, Louie Anderson, Michael Fishman, Bronson Pinchot, Arie & Lauren Luyendyk, Baldwin native Taylor Dayne, Kate Flannery and Reginald VelJohnson.

Separately, The Paramount announced Monday that Caputo will appear at the Huntington venue on Dec. 6. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

