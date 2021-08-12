TODAY'S PAPER
'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo to host 9/11-themed special

Theresa Caputo's 9/11-themed special will air Sept. 9

Theresa Caputo's 9/11-themed special will air Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on TLC. Credit: Shelby Knowles

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks nears, "Long Island Medium" Theresa Caputo is hoping she can bring some peace of mind to families of 9/11 victims.

On Sept. 9 at 10 p.m., TLC will air "Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11," a new special in which the Hicksville-based reality-TV star visits the sites of the attacks and meets with victims' loved ones 'to deliver messages of healing and heroism from the spirits of their loved ones," according to a TLC news release. Caputo will be seen at the site of the former World Trade Center, steps from the Pentagon and at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Among those to whom Caputo will offer readings are a flight attendant's daughter, the sister of the captain of the New York City Fire Department's Ladder Co. 3 and the daughter of the "Dust Lady," who was the subject of a highly publicized photo from the day of the attacks.

The special will also stream concurrently on Discovery +.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

