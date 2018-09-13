'Long Island Medium' : What's ahead for new season

Bravo's "Long Island Medium will return with new episodes on a new night and time, Monday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m., the network announced Wednesday.

This season, life at home has changed for Theresa Caputo. She has separated from her husband Larry and has had major knee surgery.

Caputo will also visit and read several celebrities including Annie Potts ("Designing Women"), Barbara Eden ("I Dream of Jeannie"), Cindy Williams ("Laverne & Shirley") Merrick-raised musician Debbie Gibson, John Schneider ("The Dukes of Hazzard"), Mindy Cohn ("The Facts of Life") and Tisha Campbell-Martin ("Martin").