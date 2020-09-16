Westbury-raised Lorraine Bracco, who earned four Emmy Award nominations playing Dr. Jennifer Melfi on HBO's "The Sopranos," is renovating a house in Sicily for an upcoming HGTV show.

The cable network said Wednesday that "My Big Italian Adventure," premiering Oct. 30, will follow Bracco, 65, as she remakes a 200-year-old home on a 1,075-square-foot property in Sambuca di Sicilia that she bought for 1 euro (about $1.18). The house has no electricity, running water, kitchen or bathrooms, and needs to be gutted due to its deteriorating floors, crumbling walls and dilapidated roof. The region's 1-euro initiative requires the work be completed within three years.

"I believe life is an adventure," the 1972 Hicksville High School graduate said in a statement. "When I saw the article that you could buy a house in Sambuca for one euro, I jumped on it. So, I came on the plane. I bought the house. I’m very excited to be here, meet and work with the locals, and live amongst them. I’m here to pay homage to my family that comes from Sicily."