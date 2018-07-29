Luann de Lesseps leaves rehab to do cabaret shows

Luann de Lesseps of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" says that despite recently entering rehab, her cabaret show will go on.

"Thank you so much for all of your support," de Lesseps, 53, who has a home in Sag Harbor, posted on Instagram Saturday, alongside a slickly edited promotional video for her "Countess and Friends" cabaret show. "I wanted you to know I'm doing great, & I hope you'll come and see me on Aug 4th in Long Island @theparamountny or Aug 24th in Atlantic City @borgataac," she wrote, referring to her shows at, respectively, The Paramount in Huntington and The Music Box Theater at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. "Looking forward to being back on stage!!!"

The reality-TV star and singer did not specify how the timing will affect her treatment schedule. On July 16, fellow "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel announced that de Lesseps was entering rehab for a second time this year.

De Lesseps, who formerly held a countess title while married to French entrepreneur and count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009, has done a string of cabaret shows since May at Feinstein's 54 Below, in Manhattan, and at Feinstein's at the Nikko, in San Francisco.

The show, with unspecified guest performers, is written and directed by Ben Rimalower, with musical direction arrangements by Billy Stritch. Past guests have included drag king Murray Hill, Broadway star Tony Yazbeck and de Lesseps' series co-star Sonja Morgan. Accompanying de Lesseps is the band The Real Hounddogs of New York City.