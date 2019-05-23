"The Real Housewives of New York City" cast member Luann de Lesseps was handcuffed in a Florida court Thursday during a probation-violation hearing, but quickly released with additional conditions and no jail time.

The Palm Beach Post reported that de Lesseps, 54, who has a home in Sag Harbor, pleaded guilty Thursday to violating probation after failing a Breathalyzer test on April 21. The reality-TV star avoided jail by accepting modified probation terms that according to court records the newspaper cited include psychiatric treatment and Antabuse medication, referring to the brand name for disulfiram, an alcohol-antagonist drug. She was fined $100 in court costs and released.

Her probation, scheduled to end Aug. 29, has been transferred to New York State.

"She's pleased that the judge took the time to listen to some of the things that we had to present,” de Lesseps' attorney, Douglas Duncan, told the paper. "She's pleased not to be in custody." He added, "She's actively doing a lot of things to lead a sober life."

De Lesseps has not commented on social media.

Thursday's hearing stemmed from de Lesseps' admission that she had drunk two mimosas, a cocktail of sparkling wine and orange juice, after a performance of her cabaret show in Chicago on April 20. TMZ.com, citing court documents, said de Lesseps' probation officer presented her with the options of enrolling in outpatient treatment or wearing an ankle monitor. It was unclear what then led to Thursday's probation-violation hearing.

De Lesseps had been arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 23, 2017, during an altercation in which she screamed she would kill police. She was formally charged the following month with a felony count of resisting an officer with violence and two misdemeanors including disorderly intoxication.

A plea deal she reached in July 2018 allowed her to avoid up to 26 months in jail on the various counts.