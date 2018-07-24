Luann de Lesseps avoids jail time in Florida drunken tirade
A plea arrangement orders the "Real Housewives" star to pay fines, perform 50 hours of community service, attend AA meetings, among other conditions.
"The Real Housewives of New York City" castmember Luann de Lesseps, who has a home in Sag Harbor, will avoid jail time for her drunken tirade in Florida in December.
A plea arrangement detailed in court documents obtained by The Blast.com Monday orders de Lesseps, 53, to pay fines, perform 50 hours of community service, attend a schedule of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, not drink or possess alcohol or illegal drugs, and submit to random drug testing at her expense, among other conditions.
Arrested at a Palm Beach, Florida, hotel on Dec. 23, in an altercation during which she struck a police officer and screamed she would kill police, de Lesseps was formally charged in January with resisting an officer with violence, a felony, and trespassing an occupied structure and disorderly intoxication, two misdemeanors. She had faced three additional charges including battery on a law-enforcement officer.
The plea deal allows the reality-TV star and cabaret singer to avoid up to a year in jail for the felony, as well as up to a year for trespassing and 60 days for disorderly intoxication.
De Lesseps had rejected a plea offer in February.
On July 16, fellow "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel announced that de Lesseps was entering rehab for a second time this year. De Lesseps had tweeted in December after the incident, "I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event."
Earlier this month, ex-husband Alexandre de Lesseps and the couple's two adult children, Victoria and Noel, sued Luann de Lesseps, claiming she had not created a court-ordered trust fund for the children following the $8 million sale of her former Bridgehampton home.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.