"The Real Housewives of New York City" castmember Luann de Lesseps, who has a home in Sag Harbor, will avoid jail time for her drunken tirade in Florida in December.

A plea arrangement detailed in court documents obtained by The Blast.com Monday orders de Lesseps, 53, to pay fines, perform 50 hours of community service, attend a schedule of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, not drink or possess alcohol or illegal drugs, and submit to random drug testing at her expense, among other conditions.

Arrested at a Palm Beach, Florida, hotel on Dec. 23, in an altercation during which she struck a police officer and screamed she would kill police, de Lesseps was formally charged in January with resisting an officer with violence, a felony, and trespassing an occupied structure and disorderly intoxication, two misdemeanors. She had faced three additional charges including battery on a law-enforcement officer.

The plea deal allows the reality-TV star and cabaret singer to avoid up to a year in jail for the felony, as well as up to a year for trespassing and 60 days for disorderly intoxication.

De Lesseps had rejected a plea offer in February.

On July 16, fellow "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel announced that de Lesseps was entering rehab for a second time this year. De Lesseps had tweeted in December after the incident, "I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event."

Earlier this month, ex-husband Alexandre de Lesseps and the couple's two adult children, Victoria and Noel, sued Luann de Lesseps, claiming she had not created a court-ordered trust fund for the children following the $8 million sale of her former Bridgehampton home.