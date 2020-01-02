"The Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann de Lesseps, a longtime Hamptons resident, says that despite self-acknowledged alcohol issues she has begun allowing herself to occasionally imbibe.

"She did confirm that she had a toast on New Year's Eve and has decided that she can allow herself to have a drink on special occasions," her representative told Newsday on Thursday, after People magazine published an article with this claim based on a vague quote.

"New Year's has been a time of reflection," de Lesseps, 54, who keeps a home in Sag Harbor and previously in Bridgehampton, told People in an article published Wednesday. "I've learned a great deal about myself, and I'm in a very good place and finally back in the drivers seat," she said. "I've always said my journey is day by day," she added, and with a word often used figuratively said, "I'm toasting to a happy new year ahead!"

"She told People that she toasted the New Year and made the decision to allow herself a drink on occasion," a press representative for the magazine confirmed.

The reality-TV star and cabaret performer, whose holiday show played Dec. 22 at The Paramount in Huntington, told Newsday last month that after her alcoholism had resulted in a much-publicized conviction for a drunken rampage in Florida two years earlier, she had grown "kind of used to" sobriety. She added, "I'll be around my family … I'm not out at a lot of holiday parties. I get out in the Hamptons, I just want to relax and do yoga and be good to myself and take a break."

In April, de Lesseps violated the no-alcohol terms of her probation by having two drinks after a cabaret performance in Chicago. She avoided jail time by paying a fine and accepting additional terms. She completed probation in August.

On Wednesday night, de Lesseps posted an Instagram slideshow of herself over the past year, dressed in gowns for her cabaret act and posing with "Real Housewives" franchise-mates and celebrities including Kristin Chenoweth and Wendy Williams, all set against Mel Young and His Orchestra's hard-driving 1962 instrumental "The Killer," the closing theme to the animated TV series "Archer."

"2020 HERE I COME! #beready #newyearnewme,” de Lesseps wrote. She had earlier posted on social media, "So happy to put 2019 behind me! … 2020 be cool, don't be uncool!"