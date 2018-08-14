Luann de Lesseps says she is nearly '30 days sober'

"The Real Housewives of New York City" cast member Luann de Lesseps, who has a home in Sag Harbor, says recovering from alcoholism is difficult and that she takes pride in being 30 days sober.

"I feel good. I feel great, actually. But every day is a struggle," de Lesseps, 53, who recently completed her second rehab stint this year, said Tuesday on "Megyn Kelly Today." "I take it day by day. I'm going to be 30 days sober tomorrow, so I'm celebrating that."

After pleading guilty last month to three charges stemming from her high-profile arrest after a drunken tirade in Florida in December, the reality-TV star is now on probation, "which is good," she said, because of its order that "I can't drink. And really, at this point I feel like I'm almost allergic to alcohol because I can't be like most normal people and have a glass or two of wine. I'm like, I'll drink the whole bottle and then I'm looking: Where can I get another bottle." Drinking in moderation "doesn't work for me. I'm just not wired that way."

After checking into a rehabilitation facility in January after her arrest, de Lesseps relapsed in July, and fellow "Real Housewives" star Bethenny Frankel announced that de Lesseps would skip this season's reunion show in order to return to rehab. De Lesseps on Tuesday blamed her relapse on a lawsuit that had scuttled the purchase of a house in upstate New York.

"I was devastated," she said. When a friend suggested watermelon martinis, "I said I'm in … I love them. Anyway, I had two or three of those then I had, I think, two bottles of rosé by myself. And then I had probably a six pack of beer or something. I can't even tell you. I told you, I can't handle my drink … I was dancing in my kitchen with a bikini and a Panama hat."

De Lesseps told Kelly the lawsuit was because her adult children had not wanted her to sell the Sag Harbor house she had purchased in 2016 "because it's their home." The July lawsuit by ex-husband Alexandre de Lesseps and their children Victoria and Noel said she had not created a court-ordered trust fund for the children following the $8 million sale of her former Bridgehampton house.