On the heels of her much-publicized arrest, Sag Harbor resident and “Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps will be checking into a treatment facility, People magazine reports.

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” she told People. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character. I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters.”

Palm Beach County court records show the 52-year-old reality-TV star was booked Sunday on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat, according to The Associated Press.

The Palm Beach Post reported that a prosecutor said de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer, and made threatening comments before she was arrested. De Lesseps was released on her own recognizance, according to jail records. Her next court appearance is scheduled Jan. 25.

In a statement emailed Sunday to the AP by her spokesman, Pete Sanders, de Lesseps offered her apologies to anyone she might have offended. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions,” she said, adding she was committed to a “transformative and hopeful 2018.”

De Lesseps married Tom D’Agostino Jr. in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve. The couple split earlier this year.

With AP