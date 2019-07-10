TODAY'S PAPER
Garden City tween gets Golden Buzzer on 'America's Got Talent'

Luke Islam of Garden City wowed the judges

Luke Islam of Garden City wowed the judges performing "She Use to Be Mine" on Tuesday's episode of "America's Got Talent." Photo Credit: NBC/Trae Patton

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Golden-voiced Garden City 12-year-old Luke Islam got a Golden Buzzer Tuesday night on "America's Got Talent," after the young Broadway hopeful belted out a showstopping rendition of "She Used to Be Mine" from the musical "Waitress."

"Luke, you should be incredibly proud of yourself because you killed it!" judge Gabrielle Union told him as the audience gave the boy a standing ovation and fellow judge Julianne Hough wiped a tear from her eye." Judge Howie Mandel told him, "You have so much poise … I think we are watching the beginning of your dream coming true."

After fellow judge Simon Cowell gave him advice, Hough told Islam, "You have such talent and grace. You have something so special. You have an essence inside of you that has given you a gift. And I believe that not only are you going to become a star and get your dream to come true, but I don't think you need to wait that much longer."

With that, Hough hit the Golden Buzzer. Islam, already shedding grateful tears, collapsed to the floor in gratitude as the golden confetti fell. Hough went onstage and gave him a hug as the boy's parents beamed proudly beside him.

"MY #GOLDENBUZZER IS @LukeIslam!!!" Hough tweeted. "Luke is going to be a Broadway star! What an effortless performance. I was moved to joyful tears watching this moment, he deserves the world! Please support Luke in every way, he’s special to all of us!"

Wingspan Arts, a New York nonprofit arts-education organization to which he belongs, posted on Twitter, "We’re so glad that @juliannehough sees what we’ve seen in Luke for years! We could not be more proud of him and we’re even more excited that he still gets to perform with us this summer!"

"i guess dreams rlly do come true 🎉⭐️ #speechless," Islam tweeted.

