Luke Islam, the 12-year-old Long Island singer whose "America's Got Talent" performance won him a Golden Buzzer to the live shows, will appear on the first live quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Born in Manhattan but raised since infancy in Garden City South, Islam wowed judges Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Gabrielle Union in the episode recorded March 4 that aired July 9. The H. Frank Carey High School student belted out "She Used to Be Mine" from the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical "Waitress."

The NBC talent competition airs from 8 to 10:01 p.m.