Luke Islam, the 12-year-old singer from Garden City South who advanced from the "America's Got Talent" live quarterfinals on Aug. 14, will perform in the live semifinals Tuesday (NBC/4 at 8 p.m.) .

"Getting readyyyyy!" Islam wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a photo of himself smiling in a dressing-room mirror backstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. "Rehearsals are so much fun-excited for the show! Don't forget to tune into @agt when I return to the stage this Tuesday! Sept 10th! And don't forget to VOTE!"

The H. Frank Carey High School student had earned a Golden Buzzer to the quarterfinals on the episode recorded March 4 that aired July 9.