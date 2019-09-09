TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Luke Islam set to perform on 'America's Got Talent' semifinals  

Luke Islam of Garden City South attends the

Luke Islam of Garden City South attends the "America's Got Talent" season 14 live show at Dolby Theatre on Aug. 13, 2019, in Hollywood. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Luke Islam, the 12-year-old singer from Garden City South who advanced from the "America's Got Talent" live quarterfinals on Aug. 14, will perform in the live semifinals Tuesday (NBC/4 at 8 p.m.) .

"Getting readyyyyy!" Islam wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a photo of himself smiling in a dressing-room mirror backstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. "Rehearsals are so much fun-excited for the show! Don't forget to tune into @agt when I return to the stage this Tuesday! Sept 10th! And don't forget to VOTE!"

The H. Frank Carey High School student had earned a Golden Buzzer to the quarterfinals on the episode recorded March 4 that aired July 9.

