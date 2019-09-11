Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The incredible journey of 12-year-old singer Luke Islam on "America's Got Talent" came to a close on Wednesday's semifinals results show, when the Garden City South youngster was not among the five semifinal acts moving forward.

After the dance troupe V. Unbeatable and the Detroit Youth Choir became the first acts chosen by viewer votes to progress to the finals, Islam was called to the stage alongside the vocal quartet Voices of Service. When the group's name was called instead of his, Islam — in a show of grace beyond his years -- walked to the group and embraced its female vocalist in a long hug.

The lowest-polling trio from Tuesday night's performance show was black light painter Alex Dowis, child opera singer Emanne Beasha and stand-up comic Ryan Niemiller, who won the wild-card Dunkin Save. Beasha was then chosen by three of four votes to become the Judge's Choice.

The five new finalists will join the winners of last week's initial round of semifinals: singer Benicio Bryant, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, singer-pianist Kodi Lee, the dance troupe Light Balance Kids and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

In a July episode shot in March, Islam earned a Golden Buzzer from judge Julianne Hough, sending him straight to the live quarterfinal round on Aug. 14. There the H. Frank Carey High School student received a standing ovation from the audience for his soulful rendition of "You Will Be Found" from the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen."

This sent him to the semifinals, where on Tuesday he earned yet another standing ovation after belting out a powerful version of "Never Enough" from the 2017 movie-musical "The Greatest Showman."

In a prerecorded moment on Wednesday's show, backstage in the Dunkin Lounge at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, host Terry Crews asked Islam what advice Islam had for others his age wanting to be like him.

"Stay true to yourself," the tween answered, "because that's what everyone wants to see."

The live finals of NBC's "America's Got Talent" air Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 to 10 p.m. each night.