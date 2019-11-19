Garden City South singing phenom Luke Islam, the youngster who reached the semifinals of the most recent season of "America's Got Talent," will be among those competing starting Jan. 6 on "America's Got Talent: The Champions."

NBC announced Tuesday that Islam would be among the 40 performers to compete on this second season of the all-star edition.

Islam, who turns 13 this month and is the son of Rebecca and Mithun Islam, had received a Golden Buzzer from judge Julianne Hough in an episode that shot in March and aired in July. That sent him directly to the live quarterfinal round on Aug. 14. There, the H. Frank Carey High School student received a standing ovation from the audience for his soulful rendition of "You Will Be Found" from the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen."

This sent him to the semifinals, where he was greeted with another standing ovation after belting out a powerful version of "Never Enough" from the 2017 movie-musical "The Greatest Showman." But on the Sept. 11 semifinals results show, he was not among the five acts moving forward.

The "Champions" edition gathers winners, finalists and semifinalist from iterations around the globe, such as 7-year-old singer Angelina Jordan, winner of "Norway's Got Talent" 2014; crossbow sharpshooter Ben Blaque, a semifinalist on "Britain's Got Talent" 2016; magician Dania Díaz, a "Spain's Got Talent" 2018 finalist; dancer Emil Rengle, who won "Romania's Got Talent" 2018; dance group Junior Creative, the "Myanmar's Got Talent" 2018 winner; and two of the finalists from Islam's season, the India-based dance troupe V.Unbeatable and Voices of Service, a singing quartet of veterans and active-duty service members.

Actor Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") returns as host, with singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon of "Britain's Got Talent" joining returning judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.