TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
59° Good Evening
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Iowa native Maddie Poppe wins 'American Idol'

Maddie Poppe, left, celebrates with host Ryan Seacrest

Maddie Poppe, left, celebrates with host Ryan Seacrest after winning "American Idol" in Los Angeles on May 21, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Mitch Haaseth

By The Associated Press
Print

 Iowa native Maddie Poppe has won "American Idol."

The singer-songwriter bested Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett in Monday night's two-hour finale on ABC.

Poppe and Hutchinson announced on the program that they're dating, surprising judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. They then performed "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Poppe called the experience incredible.

Hutchinson took to Twitter to congratulate Poppe.

The three judges performed during the finale along with Patti LaBelle, Nick Jonas and Mustard, Bebe Rexha, Darius Rucker, Gary Clark Jr., Yolanda Adams and Kermit the Frog.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Tom Wolfe, the white-suited wizard of New Journalism, Recent notable deaths
Charlize Theron, left, will play Megyn Kelly in Report: Charlize Theron to play Megyn Kelly
Liza Koshy attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards You Tuber Liza Koshy will host revived 'Double Dare'
Becca Kufrin gets her shot at love 'Bachelorette' Becca says she's engaged
Rick Hoffman in a scene from USA's "Suits." LI 'Suits' actor: Royal wedding was 'out of a dream'
Eden Sher, Neil Flynn, Patricia Heaton, Charlie McDermott 'The Middle' says goodbye with a heart-tugging finale