TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Evening
SEARCH
85° Good Evening
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Diddy's 'Making the Band' officially coming back to TV

Diddy participates in panel for the FOX reality

Diddy participates in panel for the FOX reality competition show "The Four" during the Television Critics Association 2018 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

Diddy's "Making the Band" is officially coming back to TV.

The music mogul announced Monday that the hit series, where he discovered groups including platinum-sellers Danity Kane, would return to MTV in 2020.

"Making the Band" made its debut on ABC in 2000 when Lou Pearlman, who managed the Backstreet Boys and 'N Sync, launched the show and formed the boy band O-Town. Diddy revamped the show for MTV in 2002 and discovered the rap group Da Band. Diddy also launched the careers of Day 26, Donnie Klang and Danity Kane — who released two No.1 albums under his Bad Boy Records — on the show.

Diddy, 49, went viral last week when he asked his social media followers if he should bring back the series.

The global casting call for the show begins Monday across social media platforms.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan attends MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" Lohan to be judge on Aussie 'Masked Singer'
This undated photo released by the Grants Pass Officials: Found remains likely belong to missing 'Seinfeld' actor
Norah O'Donnell takes over as anchor of the Norah O'Donnell begins her stint as 'CBS Evening News' anchor
Cameron Boyce arrives at WE Day California at Disney cancels premiere after death of star Cameron Boyce
WABC meteorologist Lee Goldberg at the Cradle of WABC special looks at LI's role in Apollo mission
Luke Islam of Garden City South performs on LI tween talks about his big night on 'AGT'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search