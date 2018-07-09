Longtime "Dancing with the Stars" professional ballroom dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have revealed they had gotten married prior to their lavish ceremony at Oheka Castle in Huntington last July 8.

"Before we did it in front of 300," Chmerkovskiy, 38, wrote on Instagram Sunday, posting a video and a photo of himself and Murgatroyd exchanging vows in a casual indoor setting. "This was one of the most exciting days of my life! Everything felt very festive, I couldn't take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall and it was [as] if New York City herself was marrying us."

While many use the shorthand "City Hall" to refer to municipal marriages in Manhattan, the ceremonies actually take place at the nearby City Clerk's Office. That office is closed on Saturdays, the day of the Oheka Castle ceremony, and Chmerkovskiy did not indicate when the municipal ceremony took place. The couple had son Shai Aleksander in January 2017.

"I can't believe it's been a year," Chmerkovskiy added. "I still can't believe you chose me. I can't believe I get to live this dream with you by my side for the rest of my life and I promise to earn every second of your love. I love you @petamurgatroyd. Happy anniversary baby. #FavoritePersonEver."