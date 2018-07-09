TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
80° Good Evening
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Maks Chmerkovskiy reveals he and Peta Murgatroyd actually wed before their Oheka bash

The "DWTS" couple exchanged vows in a much less lavish municipal ceremony. 

Dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at the

Dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at the 24th annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 5, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Longtime "Dancing with the Stars" professional ballroom dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have revealed they had gotten married prior to their lavish ceremony at Oheka Castle in Huntington last July 8. 

"Before we did it in front of 300," Chmerkovskiy, 38, wrote on Instagram Sunday, posting a video and a photo of himself and Murgatroyd exchanging vows in a casual indoor setting. "This was one of the most exciting days of my life! Everything felt very festive, I couldn't take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall and it was [as] if New York City herself was marrying us."

While many use the shorthand "City Hall" to refer to municipal marriages in Manhattan, the ceremonies actually take place at the nearby City Clerk's Office. That office is closed on Saturdays, the day of the Oheka Castle ceremony, and Chmerkovskiy did not indicate when the municipal ceremony took place. The couple had son Shai Aleksander in January 2017.

"I can't believe it's been a year," Chmerkovskiy added. "I still can't believe you chose me. I can't believe I get to live this dream with you by my side for the rest of my life and I promise to earn every second of your love. I love you @petamurgatroyd. Happy anniversary baby. #FavoritePersonEver."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Robin Wright attends the season 3 premiere Robin Wright breaks silence on Kevin Spacey
Anthony Bourdain at a panel discussion at the Bourdain leaves bulk of estate to daughter, 11
Talk-show host Jerry Springer at a 2015 baseball 'Cultureshock' looks back at 'Trash TV'
Teeny, yet fierce Cupcake and his giant light-hearted New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
Kaitlyn Herman, a houseguest on the CBS series LIer on 'Big Brother' uses racial slur after CBS warning
Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd star in Hulu's 'Handmaid's Tale': New season in delay-of-game mode