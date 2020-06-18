Those once-and-always Brady girls, Maureen McCormick and Eve Plumb, are the designer-stars helping homeowners in an episode of HGTV's "Design at Your Door."

The series, in which designers from the network's stable instruct DIY homeowners remotely via videoconferencing, premiered last week. In their episode, "Major Bonus … Room!," McCormick, who played eldest daughter Marcia Brady on the cult-classic sitcom "The Brady Bunch," works with a Florida family to spruce up a multipurpose room. Plumb, who was middle daughter Jan, helps empty nesters with a room in Charleston, South Carolina.

The half-hour episode, with a Thursday, June 18, premiere at 9 p.m., re-airs Friday at 7 p.m.; Thursday, June 25, at 9:30 p.m.; Friday, June 26, at 12:30 a.m., and Friday, July 24, at 1 p.m.

"This show has very complex logistics, because both the homeowner and I are producing our own segments with a lot of remote help from HGTV," Plumb said in a social-media video Thursday. The network, she said, "sent a case of equipment — cameras, microphones, cables — then they taught us how to use it. And then they guide us during the shooting. But it's a lot." After comically casting a conspiratorial glance to the side, she confides with a mock whisper, "I have to do my own makeup."

"I think for me, the craziest thing [was] I had never Zoomed in my life before this show. So it was not in my reality at all and it was just bizarre! Seeing all of these heads on the screen was just crazy," McCormick told E! News in an interview posted online Thursday. "To not be in the space with the family … was crazy. The family that I was working with just really embraced this whole concept so much, they were so welcoming and so loving that I really did kind of feel like I was there with them."

Plumb told E! that "designing on TV is, like, my dream job." A fan of HGTV's "Rehab Addict" and its star Nicole Curtis, the actress said, "I love to work with textures and colors and perspective and get that whole design feel that comes from the macro to the micro, from the very big pieces ... [to] the various small touches that has a through line through it. And to get to do it for such nice people and to get to do it for HGTV, I tell you, it couldn't have happened at a better time than when I was panicking about the state of the world," she added, laughing.

McCormick and Plumb also appeared on HGTV's hit show "A Very Brady Renovation" last year, as well as subsequent "Brady"-themed specials.