Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Lauren Pesce expecting their first child

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce, now

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce, now his wife, in 2015 in West Hollywood, Calif. Credit: Getty Images for WE tv/Jerod Harris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife of two years, Lauren Pesce Sorrentino, are expecting their first child.

"We have a Baby Situation," the reality TV star, 38, wrote on his Instagram account Tuesday, alongside photos showing himself and his wife in their kitchen, next to cookie dough with the message "Baby Sorrentino May 2021." One of the photos includes a strip of three ultrasound images on the edge of the dough.

"Our biggest blessing is on it's [sic] way," wrote Pesce Sorrentino, 35, on her own Instagram page. Several "Jersey Shore" stars commented their congratulations. A year ago, the couple went public after Pesce miscarried during her first pregnancy.

