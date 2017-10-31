This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
MTV's 'Jersey Shore' franchise to be revived down South with 'Floribama Shore'

MTV's "Jersey Shore" was the network's highest-rated original series.

MTV's "Floribama Shore" will feature a cast of twentysomethings, similar to the cast of "Jersey Shore" (pictured), living in a house in Florida's Panama City Beach. Photo Credit: MTV

By The Associated Press
MTV is reviving its "Jersey Shore" franchise, this time down South.

The network said Monday it will debut "MTV Floribama Shore" later this month, following a cast of eight young adults who spent a summer together in Florida's Panama City Beach with the expected personal dramas. It's being made by the same production company as "Jersey Shore," which aired from 2009 to 2012.

"Jersey Shore" was the network's highest-rated original series, making stars of characters like Snooki and The Situation, and spawning worldwide spinoffs like "Warsaw Shore" in Poland.

MTV is becoming the reboot channel, recently reviving "Total Request Live" and "Unplugged." Its new "Siesta Key" is inspired by "Laguna Beach."

"Floribama Shore" debuts Nov. 27, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

