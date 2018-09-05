Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
82° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Nancy McKeon will partner with Val Chmerkovskiy on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Nancy McKeon will partner with Val Chmerkovskiy on

Nancy McKeon will partner with Val Chmerkovskiy on the 27th season of "Dancing With the Stars."   Photo Credit: Composite photo; Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown, left, and Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Westbury-born Nancy McKeon from TV's "The Facts of Life" is the first celebrity announced to compete on the upcoming 27th season of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars.".

McKeon, 52, was introduced on "Good Morning America" Wednesday partnered with two-time "DWTS" champion Val Chmerkovskiy, 32. Calling him "tough in a good way," McKeon lauded the ballroom pro for "making sure that I have what I need to maybe keep up with him. I'm not certain it's all going to come together but we're going to try."

She said her daughters with husband Marc Andrus -- Aurora, 14, and Harlow, 11 -- have been "so supportive" of her dance endeavor. "They teach me every day. They are two of the bravest little young women I would say that I know, and so I'm trying to show them that Mom can be brave, too."

"Dancing With the Stars" returns on Sept. 24.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

A phone screen is displayed during the second NFL to offer subscription-free streaming of live games
Playwright Neil Simon, a master of comedy whose Recent notable deaths
Wearing his Trader Joe's name tag, Geoffrey Owens Tyler Perry offers TV job to 'Cosby' actor
Catherine Keener and Jim Carrey star in 'Kidding': Jim Carrey's dark but poignant comedy
LI kids meet YouTube star Liza Koshy
Kevin Spacey, left, in Beverly Hills, Calif., in Prosecutors reject sex abuse cases involving Spacey, Seagal