Westbury-born Nancy McKeon from TV's "The Facts of Life" is the first celebrity announced to compete on the upcoming 27th season of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars.".

McKeon, 52, was introduced on "Good Morning America" Wednesday partnered with two-time "DWTS" champion Val Chmerkovskiy, 32. Calling him "tough in a good way," McKeon lauded the ballroom pro for "making sure that I have what I need to maybe keep up with him. I'm not certain it's all going to come together but we're going to try."

She said her daughters with husband Marc Andrus -- Aurora, 14, and Harlow, 11 -- have been "so supportive" of her dance endeavor. "They teach me every day. They are two of the bravest little young women I would say that I know, and so I'm trying to show them that Mom can be brave, too."

"Dancing With the Stars" returns on Sept. 24.