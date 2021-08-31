Former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes revealed Sunday that her husband, Gregg Leakes, has cancer again and his situation is dire.

In a video posted on the Onsite! Instagram account Queens-born entrepreneur Leakes, 53, is in her Duluth, Georgia, club, The Linnethia, at a microphone, responding to a patron who had called her rude for not wishing someone happy birthday.

"My husband Gregg is transitioning to the other side," she says, later adding, "You don't know what we're dealing with right now. We walked into this lounge because we had to walk into this lounge because this is our business. So when people approach and say, 'You're rude because you don't want to say happy birthday,' my husband is at home dying. And I don't want to say, 'Happy birthday,' OK? So, please, give us some respect. Give us some love, OK? That's what we ask for."

On Instagram and Facebook Sunday, NeNe Leakes posted graphical text reading, "Broken," with emoji of hands folded in prayer and a broken heart.

NeNe and Gregg Leakes, who was in remission from stage 3 colon cancer diagnosed in 2008, married in 1997. She filed for divorce in April 2010, finalizing it in September 2011, but the couple remarried in June 2013. They have a 22-year-old son, Brentt, and she has 31-year-old son, Bryson Bryant, from a previous relationship.