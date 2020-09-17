TODAY'S PAPER
Nene Leakes leaving 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

NeNe Leakes of Bravo's "Real Houswives of Atlanta"

NeNe Leakes of Bravo's "Real Houswives of Atlanta" announced on Thursday that she is leaving the reality-TV show. Credit: Bravo / Tommy Garcia

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

NeNe Leakes, a charter member of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," who has starred as an ensemble member for all of its dozen seasons except the 10th, is leaving the show, which has not yet been formally renewed.

"I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation," the Queens-born reality-TV star, 52, born Linnethia Monique Johnson, said on her YouTube channel Thursday. "There has been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 13. It wasn't an easy decision for me," she assured.

Thanking fans, Bravo, her cast mates and her productions company, Leakes said she was proud to be "part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows." She maintained that a recent "report" saying "my team or someone from my team had released a statement on my behalf" was false. "I have no knowledge of it, I did not approve it."

