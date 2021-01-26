"Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is visiting the South Shore of Long Island for a design competition show set in Atlantic Beach.

In the hourlong special "Beach Cabana Royale," premiering Feb. 16 on the streaming service Discovery Plus, the reality-TV star hosts as designers Karla Graves, Wendell Holland and Delia Kenza have one day to upgrade beach-club cabanas for three families who need their help.

The cabanas at such beach clubs as Silver Point and The Shores are famous for generations of families who return each year, renewing club memberships that can cost from under $1,300 a couple to more than $10,000. Cabanas range from simply a room with a bench to a mini-apartment with refrigerator, sink, hot-water shower and dining space for six.

"Here at Atlantic Beach, New York, cabanas are a huge way of life," Polizzi, 33, said in a statement. "Not only do they provide shade from the summer heat, they're also a place for friends and family to gather, play games, enjoy meals together and even shower off after you get all that sand in your bathing suits."

Under the gaze of judges Egypt Sherrod (HGTV's "Flipping Virgins" and "Property Virgins") and Orlando Soria (HGTV's "Build Me Up"), the designers vie to win a donation in their name of up to 100,000 meals to the organization Turn Up! Fight Hunger.

The special is part of HGTV's new Beach Escape bloc of programming, which also includes the shows "Beachfront Bargain Hunt," "Mexico Life," "Hawaii Life" and "Island Life."