Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi gives birth to 3rd child

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2018. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
Reality TV personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has welcomed her third child into the world.

The 31-year-old "Jersey Shore" cast member tells People magazine she gave birth early Thursday to a boy named Angelo James LaValle. He weighs 7½ pounds.

Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle were already parents of son Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4. She says she's now "outnumbered."

In addition to "Jersey Shore," Polizzi has been a cast member on "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

