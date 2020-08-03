Nikki and Brie Bella are both new moms

Twin-sister retired professional wrestlers and "Total Bellas" reality-TV stars Nikki and Brie Bella each have given birth within a day of the other.

"7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki Bella, 36, wrote on Instagram Sunday, posting a close-up photo of the newborn's hands clutching hers and that of fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 38. The couple had been partnered in ABC's ballroom-dance competition "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017.

The same day as her post, her sister Brie Bella wrote on Instagram, "It's a BOY!!! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!” Brie Bella and her husband of six years, WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan, 39, already are the parents of 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe.

While Bryan has not commented publicly, Chigvintsev wrote across his social media, "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev proud of my love @thenikkibella." He additionally commented on Brie Bella's post, "Congratulations we are so happy for you and specially it's a boy baby Chigvintsev will have a brother for life."

Among those congratulating him and Nikki Bella on their Instagram pages were Chigvintsev's fellow "DWTS" pros Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Keo Motsepe and Peta Murgatroyd, plus recently departed host Tom Bergeron. Bella also received kudos from "Jersey Shore" reality-TV stars Jennifer "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

Neither of the sisters stated whether their sons have yet been given names.

Brie and Nikki Bella — born Brianna Garcia-Colace and Stephanie Nicola Garcia-Colace, respectively, in San Diego, California, and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona — had revealed their twin pregnancies on Jan. 29, on the Web series "People TV." "We're pregnant!" they announced together. "I never thought, ever, that we would even be raising kids within a few years apart, together," Nikki Bella said. "Let alone when she found out her due date and I found out mine and I'm like, 'We're a week-and-a-half apart?' … I was, like, 'This is weird.' "