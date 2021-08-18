After having earned a Golden Buzzer to the live quarterfinals of "America's Got Talent," Long Island's Northwell Health Nurse Choir earned all four judges' praise for its performance Tuesday of the stirring "You Will Be Found" from Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen."

Comedian Howie Mandel, who on June 2's season 16 premiere had bestowed the Golden Buzzer on the choir's 18 front line nurses from 10 local hospitals, told them, "I can't detach the story of who you are from what you do and how you sound. … We couldn't all be in this together if there weren't people like you saving our lives. … America, you'd be crazy if you didn't vote them as one of the seven tonight." Voting ended at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Actor Sofia Vergara called the choir's performance "spectacular. I mean, I don't even know why it was making me cry, and I was trying not to," joking that she had spent "seven hours" in makeup. "It was emotional, it's, like, spiritual, it's fantastic. Thank you. Thank you for everything you do."

Music and TV producer Simon Cowell, echoing his June statement to the choir that "The world needs you," reiterated that sentiment, saying he was "going to sound a bit corny now, but I believe that America needs you right now — the world needs you right now." He added, "It was better than your first audition," in which the choir performed a medley of "Lean on Me" and "Stand by Me."

"You touched me emotionally, signing the song," model-producer Heidi Klum told the choir, which includes Winnie Mele, who has lived in Westbury since 1987, and Deer Park born-and-raised Christian Montanez. "You're all such beautiful people. especially for doing what you're doing … Vote everyone! Vote for these guys!"

The choir, adorned in uniform blue scrubs, was the seventh of 12 acts performing on Tuesday's show. Voting results will be revealed Wednesday night.