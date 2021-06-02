Long Island's Northwell Health Nurse Choir earned a spot in the finals of "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night, as the 18 frontline nurses from 10 local hospitals wowed the judges on the 16th-season premiere.

"One word comes to mind, and it's 'heroic,' " judge Howie Mandel told them moments before hitting the Golden Buzzer to send them to the live finals later this season. The nurses — including Deer Park born and raised Christian Montanez, 29, and Winnie Mele, 64, who has lived in Westbury since 1987 — performed a medley of singer-songwriter Bill Withers' 1972 R&B hit "Lean on Me" and Ben E. King's 1961 "Stand by Me," composed by King, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller.

"It was beautiful, heartfelt … it was dynamic. … It was perfection," extolled judge Sofia Vergara.

Judge Heidi Klum told the choir she "had chills when all of you were singing."

And Simon Cowell said, "The world needs you. … People are going to remember this audition. I'm going to remember this audition."

The year-old amateur choir shot it April 12 in Los Angeles.