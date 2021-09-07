The Northwell Health Nurse Choir on Tuesday night competed for one of five slots in the finals of "America's Got Talent" season 16, wowing the judges with their rendition of Andy Grammer's "Don't Give Up on Me."

When asked by host Terry Crews if the choir of mostly Long Island nurses had made him proud, judge Howie Mandel, who had granted them a Golden Buzzer direct to the quarterfinals, replied, "Beyond proud. I said this the last time that I can't separate their story from their talent. And their story is they go out and touch strangers and heal them And I think with that song you just touched 10 million people right now. And you are healing us. We need you more than you need us, and we need America to vote for you because we need you in the finals."

Judge Heidi Klum marveled at "this gift of an amazing performance. I mean sometimes I wonder, are you sure you all are nurses?" she joked. "Are you sure? You’re not professional singers? That was really, really great."

Judge Sofía Vergara told them, "That song was amazing. I love that you guys had more leads today because I could hear your voices more. It was perfection."

And judge Simon Cowell courted audience displeasure when he began his critique saying, "Can I be honest? I didn't like it," before adding cheekily, "I loved it! What is it about you, you just make me feel so good. And your songs define you. You know, we nearly didn't make the show this year because it was really tricky" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "And if we hadn't made the show we wouldn't have found you. And my God, the world needs you right now."

Winnie Mele of Plainview Hospital told Crews and the home audience, "I think this nurse choir is so grateful that you're hearing our message, the judges, and all of America is hearing the message that we're giving you: We're here, we're not going anywhere, and we're going to take care of you."

Voting is open until 7 a.m.