The Northwell Health Nurse Choir sang a joyful "Stand By You" Tuesday on the live, final performance show of "America’s Got Talent" season 16, prompting the panel of four judges to again praise the mostly Long Island-based troupe both for its musical talent and for its nurses’ everyday labors on the front lines of health care.

One day ahead of Wednesday’s live season finale, judge Howie Mandel — who on the season premiere had granted the choir a Golden Buzzer straight to the quarterfinals — told the 18 members, "You are the lifeblood of what ‘America’s Got Talent’ is about: people with hopes and dreams who are good human beings who deserve to win, and that’s you." Judge Heidi Klum assured them, "You’re real heroes — you’re just really talented heroes!"

Performing last in the two-hour lineup of 10 finalists, following singer Jimmie Herrod, quick-change artist Léa Kyle, child opera singer Victory Brinker, Bronx stand-up comic Gina Brillon, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, teen aerialist Aidan Bryant, singer Brooke Simpson, magician Dustin Tavella and stand-up comic Josh Blue, the choir tackled the 2015 Rachel Platten song with an upbeat aplomb and a breakout solo moment by Julieta Hernandez of Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

"We came here with a message of ‘stand by me,’ and America, you stood by us," Winnie Mele, director of perioperative services at Plainview Hospital, told host Terry Crews and the home audience. "And now we’re going to stay by you — we are not going anywhere!"

"Honestly, Terry, this is a night I will never, ever forget," judge Simon Cowell said. Then, addressing the choir, he added, "You’ve been consistently incredible — your message, your story, your optimism. And to choose a song so upbeat tonight is so important because what could have been depressing ... made us remember what you do as your day jobs. ... You could win this!"

Voting is open till 7 a.m. Wednesday at AGT.vote.nbc.com or through the "America’s Got Talent" app.