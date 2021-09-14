TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTVReality TV

'AGT' performance finals: Northwell Health Nurse Choir earns high praise

Members of the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, seen

Members of the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, seen backstage during the semifinal performance episode, sang "Stand By You" by Rachel Platten on Tuesday's performance finals. Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir sang a joyful "Stand By You" Tuesday on the live, final performance show of "America’s Got Talent" season 16, prompting the panel of four judges to again praise the mostly Long Island-based troupe both for its musical talent and for its nurses’ everyday labors on the front lines of health care.

One day ahead of Wednesday’s live season finale, judge Howie Mandel — who on the season premiere had granted the choir a Golden Buzzer straight to the quarterfinals — told the 18 members, "You are the lifeblood of what ‘America’s Got Talent’ is about: people with hopes and dreams who are good human beings who deserve to win, and that’s you." Judge Heidi Klum assured them, "You’re real heroes — you’re just really talented heroes!"

Performing last in the two-hour lineup of 10 finalists, following singer Jimmie Herrod, quick-change artist Léa Kyle, child opera singer Victory Brinker, Bronx stand-up comic Gina Brillon, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, teen aerialist Aidan Bryant, singer Brooke Simpson, magician Dustin Tavella and stand-up comic Josh Blue, the choir tackled the 2015 Rachel Platten song with an upbeat aplomb and a breakout solo moment by Julieta Hernandez of Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

"We came here with a message of ‘stand by me,’ and America, you stood by us," Winnie Mele, director of perioperative services at Plainview Hospital, told host Terry Crews and the home audience. "And now we’re going to stay by you — we are not going anywhere!"

"Honestly, Terry, this is a night I will never, ever forget," judge Simon Cowell said. Then, addressing the choir, he added, "You’ve been consistently incredible — your message, your story, your optimism. And to choose a song so upbeat tonight is so important because what could have been depressing ... made us remember what you do as your day jobs. ... You could win this!"

Voting is open till 7 a.m. Wednesday at AGT.vote.nbc.com or through the "America’s Got Talent" app.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Alanis Morissette says she won't support the upcoming
Alanis Morissette blasts documentary 'Jagged' as 'salacious'
Joy Mangano is producing a new USA reality
Joy Mangano's 'America's Big Deal' to premiere Oct. 14
Elizabeth Lail as Jenny Banks, James Wolk
'Ordinary Joe': Smart idea, cloying execution
ABC's "black-ish" should win Best Comedy, says our
Our critic predicts this year's Emmy winners
Lil Nas X accepts the evening's top award,
MTV Video Music Awards honor Lil Nas X, Bieber, Rodrigo
Ellen DeGeneres' final season of her talk show
DeGeneres: Show is 'happy place' for final season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?