Paris Hilton to star in Netflix cooking show

Paris Hilton's Netflix cooking series premieres Aug. 4.

Paris Hilton's Netflix cooking series premieres Aug. 4. Credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Media personality and hotel heiress Paris Hilton will star in a new Netflix cooking series.

The streaming service announced Monday that "Cooking With Paris," premiering Aug. 4, will "showcase her culinary expertise (or lack thereof), glam kitchen wardrobe, and party-throwing skills with some of her fab celeb friends."

The six-episode, half-hour series was inspired by her same-name, 16-minute lasagna-making tutorial, a YouTube video that went viral with more than 5.1 million views since premiering in January 2020. Both viewers and reviewers remain unsure whether the video was meant seriously or as a parody of cooking shows, with the critic for the U.K. newspaper The Guardian writing, "It's either a baffling vanity project — or an instant classic."

Hilton, 40, wrote on her social media Monday, "I'm so excited!! Next month I'm returning to television, and this time I'll be taking over the kitchen! … Stay tuned for more announcements!"

