Despite saying in November she would not do a reality show again, hotel heiress Paris Hilton has intrigued fans with social media posts touting her happy encounter with her former “The Simple Life” co-star Nicole Richie, and a poll asking if their 2000s show should return.

“That’s hot!” wrote Hilton, 37, on Twitter and Facebook, using her old TV catchphrase to caption a photo of herself smiling, as Richie, 36, chats amiably at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday. The magazine The Daily Front Row, sponsor of the awards, said, “The longtime besties ran into each other moments before our awards ceremony began. The pair greeted each other with a hug, powwowing for a few minutes before taking their seats.” The two were among the awards’ presenters.

Minutes later, she tweeted the yes/no poll question “Should #TheSimpleLife return?” Dated 7:29 a.m. EDT, it said “5 hours left” as of Tuesday afternoon. At that point, voting revealed 82 percent responding yes and 18 percent responding no, with 30,091 votes cast.

On Tuesday, Hilton posted on Twitter and Instagram two images of herself and Richie at the awards, laughing together and then hugging each other. “Love you @NicoleRichie,” Hilton wrote. “No one could make me laugh like you do. #SimpleLifeReunion #SanaSa,” she added, using a term the friends had coined for the show, a nonsense word chanted melodically for fun.

A verified Twitter account for “The Simple Life,” with the page’s owner unidentified, posted the “That’s hot” image with the message “It’s the reunion of the decade! @ParisHilton & @NicoleRichie together again. Fingers crossed for a Simple Life reboot!” The 2003-2007 Fox reality series was produced by 20th Century Fox Television, By George Productions and Bunim-Murray Productions.

The show caused an acrimonious rift between the two childhood friends, but they eventually were seen together occasionally, suggesting a rapprochement.

Hilton, however, told Ocean Drive magazine in November that, “I literally get calls every single day from every network, from every single producer in town pitching me different ideas, but I feel like ‘The Simple Life’ was just so iconic and one of a kind that you can’t replicate that. I can’t see it going better than that show. My priorities are different. I’m running a huge business and I’m traveling. I don’t really have time to do a bunch of fake drama on a reality show.”

Richie, who has not commented on social media, is a cast-member of the NBC comedy series “Good News.”