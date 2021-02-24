'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay to appear in Adelphi online event

Rachel Lindsay, who made headlines in 2017 as the first African-American to star as "The Bachelorette," will appear in an online event for Adelphi University students, alumni, faculty and staff.

"A Conversation with Rachel Lindsay," a moderated Q&A presented by the Garden City college's Student Activities Board, will take place March 4 from 7-8 p.m. Participants can register at myaulife.adelphi.edu/event/6943141.

Trained as an attorney, Lindsay, 35, practiced in Dallas, Texas, and Miami, Florida. She currently co-hosts the MTV series "Ghosted: Love Gone Missing" and the podcast "Bachelor Happy Hour," among other work in media.

As a correspondent for the entertainment-news show "Extra," Lindsay conducted an interview Feb. 9 with Chris Harrison, in which the "Bachelor"-franchise host blamed "the woke police" for condemning a contestant's racially charged actions, including attending an Antebellum South party. Harrison subsequently apologized for that and other comments in the interview, and has stepped down indefinitely from the franchise.

"Lindsay became a fan favorite for her intellect, authenticity and ability to navigate difficult situations with confidence and poise," the event's webpage says, noting she became "just the fourth Bachelorette to marry her final-rose recipient, and has since translated that success into a fulfilling media and sports career, marrying her skills and passions."

Lindsay married her "Bachelorette" season-13 winner, chiropractor Bryan Abasolo, in August 2019 in Cancún, Mexico. They utilized Babylon-based event planner Michael Russo, a Smithtown native, who himself had starred in the 2015 FYI reality show "Mikie Saves the Date."