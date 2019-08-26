Two former stars of "The Bachelorette" took their respective romances to the next level over the weekend.

Season 13 star Rachel Lindsay, a 34-year-old Dallas attorney, wed Miami chiropractor Bryan Abasolo, 39, at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico on Saturday, according to People magazine, which ran a posed photo of the bride and groom in wedding attire.

The couple's Babylon-based event planner, Michael Russo, 40, who was born and raised in Smithtown, told the magazine, "Rachel was the epitome of elegance and grace as she walked down the aisle towards Bryan," adding, "As they exchanged their personal handwritten vows, you could feel the unbridled emotion and powerful connection between them."

Neither Lindsay nor Abasolo has commented on social media. The groom had been the winner of Lindsay's "Bachelorette" season in 2017, leading to online sniping at the time over her not choosing audience favorite Peter Kraus.

Also on Saturday, season 12 "Bachelorette" star JoJo Fletcher and that season's winner, sportscaster Jordan Rodgers, became re-engaged privately after his public proposal in the August 2016 finale.

"Yesterday, Jordan asking me to marry him... again!!" wrote Dallas-native Fletcher, 28, on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of herself smiling at Rodgers, 31, and displaying her new engagement ring. "I didn't see it coming nor ever expected it... I can't put into words how much it meant to me … The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me."

"I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us," Rodgers wrote Sunday on Instagram. "Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again."

Among Rodgers' Instagram well-wishers was "Impractical Jokers" ensemble star Joe Gatto, 43, who recently moved from Lynbrook to Glen Head. "Awesome. Glad she still said yes. Congratulations again," he commented. Responded Rodgers, "I was a little less worried this time around haha. Thanks Joe."