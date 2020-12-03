Have "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and new cast member Kathy Hilton contracted the coronavirus?

Newsday staff reports that TMZ.com, citing anonymous sources, says all three have tested positive for COVID-19 but suffered no serious symptoms and are all recovering at home.

The entertainment news website said the Bravo reality-TV show began filming in late October with such health and safety protocols as COVID-19 testing and temperature checks.

None of the women has commented publicly on the report. The show's 11th season is currently in production.