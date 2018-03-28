PATERSON, N.J. — A man has been convicted in a double homicide involving a burning car owned by a woman who often appeared on "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

NorthJersey.com reports Gerry Thomas was convicted Wednesday of two counts of felony murder and aggravated arson and attempted robbery but was acquitted of murder and weapons charges.

The 29-year-old Thomas faces 30 years to life on each felony murder count when he's sentenced in May. Defense attorney Gregory Aprile says someone seen on surveillance video wasn't his client.

The bodies of Aaron Anderson and Antonio Vega were found last year in Paterson in the blazing car Anderson had borrowed from the son of Kim DePaola, who frequently appeared on the Bravo reality TV show. Prosecutors allege they were killed in a drug deal gone awry.

Thomas' roommate faces trial this year.