During her Dec. 23 arrest for disorderly intoxication and other charges, Sag Harbor's Luann de Lesseps, of "The Real Housewives of New York," threatened to "kill" Florida police officers while handcuffed in the back of a patrol car.

"I want my shoes and my bag and my stuff. Don't touch -- don't touch me. Don't touch me. I'm gonna kill you!" de Lesseps, 52, screams toward the end of a nearly five-minute video that had been entered into discovery, the pre-trial phase in which attorneys exchange evidentiary documents. State Attorney Dave Aronberg released it as part of a public-records request.

In the stationary, black-and-white video, de Lesseps continues ranting, "I'll kill you! …I will kill you! For what? For what did I do? I did nothing wrong. Don't touch me. Don't touch me," she begins repeating.

Earlier in the video, an off-screen female officer tells a friend of de Lesseps', "It turns into battery. She hit a law enforcement officer in the head. … That's all it is end of the day.” The officer later assures the friend, "I'll let you know exactly when she's free to go."

"Julie! Julie!" de Lesseps calls out, referring to Julie Olson, with whom she was at The Colony hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, the night de Lesseps allegedly barricaded herself in the bathroom of a room that was not hers and later aggressively confronted police. On Jan. 24, she was charged with resisting an officer with violence, trespassing an occupied structure and disorderly intoxication.

After repeatedly intoning, "I've done nothing wrong! I've done nothing wrong. Let me out. Let me out, please. Let me out...," de Lesseps has her handcuffs removed momentarily by a male officer in order to adjust them. Around the three-minute mark, she exits the car, asking, "So why? So why? Why? … Why would you do that to me? Why would you? For what? For what?"

As she continues, an officer is heard saying, "Stop resisting." De Lesseps begins threatening, "Oh, my God, I'm gonna get -- I'm gonna get you, I'm gonna get you, big time. You're gonna be so bad. You're gonna be so bad that you've, you've done nothing, I've done nothing wrong. I've done nothing wrong and you're handcuffing me." At around the four-minute mark, she is placed back into the car and makes the "kill you" comments.

De Lesseps' attorney, Doug Duncan, of the West Palm Beach firm Roth and Duncan, did not respond to a Newsday request for comment, and de Lesseps has not commented publicly.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After being released on her own recognizance from Palm Beach County jail on Christmas Eve, the reality-TV star tweeted, "I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. … I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018." Days later, she tweeted, "I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center."