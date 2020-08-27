TODAY'S PAPER
'Real Housewives of NYC' reunion special to air Sept. 10, 17 and 24

Host Andy Cohen chats up the socially-distanced "Real

Host Andy Cohen chats up the socially-distanced "Real Housewives of NYC" season 12 cast at their reunion special, shot in Huntington's Oheka Castle. Credit: Bravo

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Bravo's three-part "The Real Housewives of New York City" reunion, shot Aug. 5 at the Oheka Castle Hotel & Estate in Huntington, will air Sept. 10, 17 and 24.

The first in-person reunion of the "Housewives" franchise since the COVID-19 pandemic began, it was shot with host Andy Cohen and season 12 stars Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, Ramona Singer and the departing Dorinda Medley, sitting socially distanced at least 6 feet apart in a sprawling ballroom. "Your prayers have been answered: don't miss the in person, socially distant, and explosive #RHONY Reunion, starting September 10!" tweeted Bravo on Thursday with a 1-minute promotional video.

In part two, the women discuss their trips from last season, including to the Hamptons. "Hahaha. @ramonasinger telling people to go to church and me saying ... [shut up]. How did we get here," tweeted Morgan, 56, referring to a heated moment in the promo.

On Oct. 1, Bravo will air a "Secrets Revealed" special that the cable network says "will feature never-before-seen footage" from the show.

