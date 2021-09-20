Despite internet gossip to the contrary, Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" will not have its traditional reunion episodes this year, a first for the cable network’s multicity franchise.

"Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season," a spokesperson for the reality-TV show's network told Newsday in a statement issued Friday. "It's disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season."

The 13th season, starring Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, part-time Sag Harbor resident Luann de Lesseps and newcomer Eboni K. Williams, the first Black cast-member of the New York City "Housewives" franchise, aired May 4 to Sept. 7, preceded by an April 27 recap special. Last season's three reunion episodes ran Sept. 10-24, 2020.

The tabloid press earlier this month, citing anonymous sources or taking on-the-record comments out of context, erroneously said a 13th-season reunion had been "confirmed."

Neither executive producer Andy Cohen, nor any of the current cast has commented publicly about the reunion's cancellation. The two recurring "friend" guests, Bershan Shaw and former regular cast member Heather Thomson, also have not commented publicly.

The industry trade press has reported this season's low ratings, with Variety noting the show had only 841,000 viewers for the season finale compared with more than 1.1 million for last year's. While Bravo's statement alludes to a 14th season, it has not yet been formally announced.

The 2020 reunion had shot on Aug. 5 last year at the Oheka Castle Hotel & Estate in Huntington. The first in-person reunion for any of the "Housewives" franchise shows since the COVID-19 pandemic began, it featured host Cohen and season 12 stars de Lesseps, McSweeney, Morgan, Singer, Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley socially distanced 6 feet apart from each other in a sprawling ballroom. In part two, the women discussed trips taken during the season, including to the Hamptons.