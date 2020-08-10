'Real Housewives of NYC' reunite in Huntington

"The Real Housewives of New York City" were the real housewives of Huntington briefly when the Bravo reality show shot its in-person reunion special last week at the Oheka Castle Hotel & Estate there.

"1st in-person reunion!" wrote part-time Sag Harbor resident Luann de Lesseps, 55, on her social media, with an Oheka Castle geotag. "#NYCSTRONG BTW social distancing at a #RHONY reunion definitely comes in handy," she said humorously of the sometimes feuding castmates.

Also posting from that location was Ramona Singer, 63, who wrote on Instagram, "So happy we were able to film the #RHONY reunion in person!! A big thanks to the team that made it all possible."

Dorinda Medley, who is in her mid-50s, Sonja Morgan, 56, and Tinsley Mortimer, who turns 44 on Tuesday, all likewise posted from the historic Gilded Age, French-style château originally built as a summer home for financier and philanthropist Otto Hermann Kahn. Newcomer Leah McSweeney, 37, wrote on Instagram of attending her first "RHONY" reunion, but without the geotag.

The reunion of the Bravo show's season 12 stars began with a bumpy patch, according to Singer on Instagram Stories, on which messages cycle out after 24 hours but which were transcribed by Us Weekly and other outlets. "I'm here at the studio, waiting to film, but guess what? Guess who's an hour late? Sonja Morgan and Luann. I mean, really, girls?"

She added, "This is so disrespectful. The fact that we can do a reunion in person is so incredible, they have such great staff here and they're holding us up by a whole entire hour. If I can get up, you sure as hell can get up and I'm so upset with them. … An hour late the divas."

Afterward, host Andy Cohen wrote on Instagram, "That's a WRAP! Thanks to our incredible crew who helped us execute this reunion safely. And thanks to Lu for wearing a mask of her own lips!" he said, referring to his posted photo of himself with de Lesseps, who wore a pandemic mask bearing a trompe l'oeil photo of the lower part of her face.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bravo has not announced an airdate for the reunion.