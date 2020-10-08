Attorney and broadcast personality Eboni K. Williams has become the first African-American to star on the Bravo reality-TV show, "The Real Housewives of New York City."

"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women," Williams, who is in her mid-to-late 30s, said in a statement first given Thursday to TMZ.com. "I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before."

She added, "Anyone who's aware of my work knows I don't hold back. I'm going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else."

"Y'all, Bravo messed around and gave your girl an [apple emoji]" Williams wrote afterward on social media. The emoji was a reference to New York City, nicknamed the Big Apple, and the prop each of the "Housewives" holds during the series' introduction (filmed anew each season). "Things just got EXTREMELY interesting." When Bravo personality and franchise executive producer Andy Cohen tweeted a welcome, Williams replied, "I'm SO excited!!

Season 12 aired this spring and summer, ending with a three-part reunion last month. Returning for season 13 are Leah McSweeney, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and part-time Sag Harbor resident LuAnn de Lesseps, who also tweeted a welcoming message to Williams. Tinsley Mortimer, a cast member since season 9, had departed midway through season 12, and Dorinda Medley, a cast member since season 7, announced her departure in August.

Williams began her on-air career as a talk-radio host for Los Angeles' KFI/640 AM and joined Fox News as a legal analyst in September 2015. Two years later she co-hosted the network's short-lived afternoon show "The Fox News Specialists." Also in 2017, she spent four months as Ron Kuby's successor on his and Curtis Sliwa's WABC/770 AM talk show, redubbed "The Curtis and Eboni Show." Since August 2019, Williams has been a co-host of Revolt TV's "State of the Culture," and recently became host and executive producer of the network's "Revolt Black News." Entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs founded the cable network in 2013.

Last year, Garcelle Beauvais was cast as the first African-American star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."