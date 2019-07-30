Sonja Morgan of "The Real Housewives of New York City" will be among a trio from Bravo's reality-show franchise to star in "An Evening with the Celebrity Housewives" at the Patchogue Theatre on Friday.

This particular grouping of Morgan and "Housewives of New Jersey" stars Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs came about informally, the philanthropist and fashion entrepreneur, 55, tells Newsday. "Over the years I've gotten to know Teresa; we've done appearances together and enjoy each other's company. And Margaret is a lot of fun. These guys have been doing these celebrity appearances for a while. I did one in Ridgefield, Connecticut" with Giudice and "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd on May 31, "which was a great success and I enjoyed it, so I agreed to do some more. I love to hang out with the Jersey girls!"

It's also a matter of promoting their respective brands, Morgan says. "My market is New York, my secondary markets are London, Chicago, L.A. and Atlanta, and so for me to do stuff with the New Jersey girls is great because we have different markets. It's good to cross-pollinate, don't you think?"

She says of Giudice, "I love that she's really grown up a lot — she's evolved. I think since her stint [in prison for white-collar crimes] she's become more independent and she's always a great mom. And Margaret is so much fun, always laughing and in the moment. We get the job done."

Moderated by actress Tricia Leigh Fisher — daughter of singers Connie Stevens and Eddie Fisher and a sibling of actresses Carrie and Joely Fisher and filmmaker Todd Fisher — the show is mostly anecdote-spinning and audience Q&A, Morgan says.

"It's cabaret-style — very interactive. A host will talk about a few things, give background on us and our shows, some highlights, and then [we'll take] questions from the audience, which I love — you get to interact with people," Morgan says, adding, "You'd be surprised — a lot of questions don't have anything to do with the show: 'Where did you get your dress? How do you do your hair? Are you going to do size 12 [in your shoe line] because I have big feet?' "

The show — some proceeds of which from the higher-tiered VIP ticket packages will benefit women's charities — goes on from Patchogue to the Barnstable Performing Arts Center in Hyannis, Massachusetts, on Aug. 10, and the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Aug. 11. Tickets are $39 to $69 plus fees, with VIP packages available at additional cost.