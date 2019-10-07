"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is under order to keep away from his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley.

The Los Angeles Police Department placed the 33-year-old reality-TV star under an emergency protective order after he was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and felony domestic violence early Friday and then released on $100,000 bail.

The arrest took place after a reported altercation with Harley, with whom he has an 18-month-old daughter. According to reports, Ortiz-Magro is allowed to see his child, but he must stay at least 100 yards away from Harley. The emergency order expires Friday but Harley, who's in her early 30s, can request a temporary restraining order.

According to California law, an emergency protective order can be issued if authorities believe an individual is "in immediate and present danger of domestic violence."

Ortiz-Magro's lawyer, Scott E. Leemon, told Us Weekly in a statement on Saturday: “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”