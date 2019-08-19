VH1 renews 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and 'All Stars' 

RuPaul is looking good for another season.

On Monday, VH1 announced that "RuPaul's Drag Race" has been renewed for a 12th season while "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" will be back for season 5.

"Hey squirrel friends, are you hungry for more 'RuPaul's Drag'? Good, 'cause your country breakfast is ready!" RuPaul said in a video clip posted Monday.

"Drag Race" will present a new group of contestants out to win the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar." "All Stars" will bring back favorite past contestants out to land a place in "RuPaul's Drag Race Hall of Fame." No dates were given for the season premieres.