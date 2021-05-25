Ryan Sutter says he now has answers about his mysterious maladies
Colorado firefighter Ryan Sutter, who won the inaugural season of "The Bachelorette" in 2003 and remains married to its star, Trista Rehn Sutter, finally has a diagnosis for the multiple maladies he has suffered since late last year.
"[M]y immune system was weakened through exposures to toxins and especially to mold," Ryan Sutter, 46, said Tuesday on his wife's podcast, "Better Etc.," according to a transcription by People magazine.
His fellow Denver firefighters "probably had the same exposures who aren't dealing with" similar symptoms "because their genetics are stronger [and] they're able to get rid of the toxins easier." Sutter additionally revealed that he has now tested positive for Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus and COVID-19. Treatment as well as dietary changes are helping him recover, he noted, writing Sunday on Instagram: "As I continue to contemplate the experiences of the past year, I’m beginning to cast off the maybes and find certainty within. … Answers have unfolded in regard to my health and I am certain of my direction moving forward there. … Things are indeed looking up."
The Sutters are the parents of son Max, 13, and daughter Blakesley, 12.