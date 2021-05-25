Colorado firefighter Ryan Sutter, who won the inaugural season of "The Bachelorette" in 2003 and remains married to its star, Trista Rehn Sutter, finally has a diagnosis for the multiple maladies he has suffered since late last year.

"[M]y immune system was weakened through exposures to toxins and especially to mold," Ryan Sutter, 46, said Tuesday on his wife's podcast, "Better Etc.," according to a transcription by People magazine.

His fellow Denver firefighters "probably had the same exposures who aren't dealing with" similar symptoms "because their genetics are stronger [and] they're able to get rid of the toxins easier." Sutter additionally revealed that he has now tested positive for Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus and COVID-19. Treatment as well as dietary changes are helping him recover, he noted, writing Sunday on Instagram: "As I continue to contemplate the experiences of the past year, I’m beginning to cast off the maybes and find certainty within. … Answers have unfolded in regard to my health and I am certain of my direction moving forward there. … Things are indeed looking up."

The Sutters are the parents of son Max, 13, and daughter Blakesley, 12.