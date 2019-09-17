TODAY'S PAPER
Sailor Brinkley-Cook was 'terrified' at first about performing on 'DWTS'

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy on the Sept.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy on the Sept. 16 season premiere of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."   Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who has stepped in for her injured mother, Christie Brinkley, on the new season of "Dancing with the Stars," says she is grateful to those who helped her overcome her fears about taking on the physically challenging competition on just a few days' notice.

"Wow. I have so much to say but for right now i'm just going to say THANK YOU. To my incredible [professional ballroom-dance] partner @valentin [Chmerkovskiy] for being so patient, my mama for being so courageous and inspiring, the whole dancing with the stars cast and crew for their kindness, & everyone who tuned in and showed so much love and support," the 21-year-old model wrote on Instagram after Monday night's show.  "So incredibly grateful to have had this moment. The journey's just getting started!"

"The universe works in mysterious ways sometimes … and coincidentally @sailorbrinkleycook was on a flight to LA to support her mom," the Ukraine-born Chmerkovskiy said on Instagram after the show. "Good thing she wanted to come days before the premiere to help her mom get pumped for the big day. She took off a fan and landed a contestant. … I'm so proud of you Sailor, and I promise to do everything I can to show you a beautiful time on @dancingabc !!! Tonight a star was born. Can't wait to get to the studio and see how bright it can shine."

Brinkley-Cook told People magazine in an interview published Tuesday  that she initially had not wanted to substitute for her supermodel mother, 65, who lives in Bridgehampton. "I didn't want to at first, honestly," she said. "I was terrified. It was a very scary thing for me. The whole idea of having to be live on stage, be on TV dancing, that's something I've never done before."

Saying her fear "was the reason I had to do it," she added that, "I had to surpass the fear. I had to be stronger than the things that scare me."

Her mother, she said, "told me to have fun with it and to not let fear stop me from doing any of it."

