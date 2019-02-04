Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti made his triumphant return to TV on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” on Monday. The Bethpage crooner came before a familiar panel of judges, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell and his favorite Heidi Klum, who gave him a Golden Buzzer in 2016 when he made it to the finals of season 11.

“Heidi babeeeee!” said Valentinetti, 23, who took the stage with confidence, looking well-coiffed with gelled hair and a tightly trimmed beard. “I love you!”

Decked out in a white tuxedo jacket, black slacks, red handkerchief and a sparkling gold bow-tie, Valentinetti poured on his Long Island regular-guy charm mixed with Rat Pack style, singing “Mack the Knife.” The song, made famous by Frank Sinatra and Bobby Darin, was a reworked version from the one he originally performed in the 2016 finals.

Strutting about the stage, Valentinetti performed with a six-piece band as Klum swayed side-to-side and Cowell snapped his fingers.

Valentinetti incorporated all the judges’ names into the song as well as host Terry Crews and concluded with the line, “Look out old Sally’s back!” He then added some New York flair by shouting to the crowd, “How you doin’?”

Klum stated, “You are so cute! You have so much charm and pizzazz!”

“You are genuine, authentic and real,” added Mandel.

Mel B announced, “You just lit up this whole entire room! Loved it.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But the best reaction came from Cowell who said, “I’m slightly star-struck ... Seriously, it was fantastic.”

Unfortunately, Valentinetti didn’t advance to the finals but he got a chance to remind America of his vocal talents. In fact, the singer will perform at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Saturday, Feb. 9, in his show, “For the Love of Sinatra.” The event was rescheduled after a power outage occurred at his Dec. 21 Christmas concert.

The "AGT: The Champions" finale airs Monday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m. on NBC.