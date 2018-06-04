TODAY'S PAPER
Sara Gilbert says she's OK with ABC's decision to cancel 'Roseanne' 

Sara Gilbert attends an ABC/Disney event at Tavern

Sara Gilbert attends an ABC/Disney event at Tavern On The Green on May 15, 2018, in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Sara Gilbert, a star and a producer of ABC's recently canceled "Roseanne," said on a live edition of her CBS panel discussion show "The Talk" Monday that she agreed with the network's decision to end the show last week, following a highly racist tweet by star Roseanne Barr.

"A lot of people have been hurt by this," Gilbert, 43, said. "I will say I'm proud of the show we made. This show … has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it's sad to see it end in this way. I'm sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC made."

Added fellow panelist Sheryl Underwood, "I'm really glad to hear you say that, because as a black woman who is a comedienne, I'm very, very proud of [ABC Entertainment president] Channing Dungey … A lot of people came together to do the right thing and I'm happy to see that it was done swiftly." Said panelist Julie Chen, "Canceling the show so quickly sent a strong message and the right message, that's for sure."

