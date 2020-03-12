TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Sarah Palin revealed as 'The Bear' on 'The Masked Singer'

Sarah Palin and host Nick Cannon in

Sarah Palin and  host Nick Cannon in the "Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!" episode of "The Masked Singer."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"The Masked Singer" on Wednesday revealed what the judges and host Nick Cannon called one of the most unexpected performers on the hidden-identity music competition.

The costumed "Bear" who sang Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back" was former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin. "This might be the most shocked I've ever been on this show," Cannon, 39, exclaimed, and asked Palin, "Why the bear?" "Well, the bear is part of my nickname growing up and the whole 'Mama Bear' thing and they're in Alaska," Palin 56, replied. "Y'know, there're bear in our front yard. So bear was easy."

She added, "This is the weirdest thing I've ever done, that's for sure. But it's all about fun." Palin noted that she had changed the song's lyrics to be about men, not women.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Centerport singer Vaeda Black is going to Hollywood LIer gets golden ticket for 'American Idol's' Hollywood Week
Late-night osts Jimmy Fallon, left, Trevor Noah and NYC shows to air without live audiences
Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire 14 shows to 'quaranstream' if you're stuck at home
Amy Ryan (as Mari Gilbert) in a scene Review: 'Lost Girls' a well-intentioned feature on Gilgo murders
Evan Rachel Wood stars in HBO's "Westworld," 'Westworld': Season 3 offers a necessary reset
On Friday, March 13, 2020 "Lost Girls", the One Minute Critic: Rafer Guzmán reviews 'Lost Girls'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search