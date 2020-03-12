Sarah Palin revealed as 'The Bear' on 'The Masked Singer'

"The Masked Singer" on Wednesday revealed what the judges and host Nick Cannon called one of the most unexpected performers on the hidden-identity music competition.

The costumed "Bear" who sang Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back" was former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin. "This might be the most shocked I've ever been on this show," Cannon, 39, exclaimed, and asked Palin, "Why the bear?" "Well, the bear is part of my nickname growing up and the whole 'Mama Bear' thing and they're in Alaska," Palin 56, replied. "Y'know, there're bear in our front yard. So bear was easy."

She added, "This is the weirdest thing I've ever done, that's for sure. But it's all about fun." Palin noted that she had changed the song's lyrics to be about men, not women.